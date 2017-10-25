

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are searching for a suspect after a 56-year-old man was stabbed near a downtown subway station on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near Yonge and College streets shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police say one male suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 56-year-old man.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police confirm.

Police have described the suspect as a male with brown skin who is heavy set and believed to be 40 to 50 years old. The man, according to investigators, has a moustache and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

It is not clear what motivated the attack but police say they believe the stabbing is an “isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service.