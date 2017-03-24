

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Police say they believe the same man may be responsible for a series of break-and-enters in four downtown Toronto buildings over the last five months.

Investigators released photos of a suspect on Friday, hoping for leads that will help them close the case.

The most recent incident took place between March 19 and March 20 at a building in the area of King and Dufferin streets.

Police said someone came into the building and allegedly disabled the security camera before entering the underground levels.

Once the man was underground, several storage rooms and lockers were broken into and various items were taken.

Police were also on the case back on December 26, 2016, when they were called to a building near Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West to investigate another break-and-enter.

In that case, someone used an unknown device to force entry into the front lobby of the building. He then went down to the parking level and allegedly disabled the security cameras before breaking into one of the lockers in the area.

Days before on December 21, 2016, officers responded to a call at a building in the area of Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street.

They found someone had entered the building and went to the parking level where security cameras and locks to the electrical room were damaged.

The incident that sparked the investigation took place in November 2016 when there were several break and enters reported at a building in the area of Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Sometime between Friday, November 18, 2016 and Thursday, November 24, 2016, someone allegedly broke into a storage locker room. While inside the room he was able to damage locks but was unable to get into any of the lockers.

Police are describing the suspect as a five-foot-10 male between the ages of 25 and 30 with a medium build.

Police said he is believed to have used identification and debit/credit cards obtained during the alleged incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).