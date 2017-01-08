Featured
Suspect sought after multiple break-and-enters near College and Spadina
Suspect wanted after multiple break-and-enters. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 2:04PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 2:56PM EST
Police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with several break-and-enters in the College Street West and Spadina Avenue area.
According to investigators, a male suspect allegedly broke into multiple residential apartment buildings and storage lockers in the area between Nov. 18 and Dec. 26.
It is alleged that upon entering the units, the suspect caused damage to the properties.
The suspect has been described as a five-foot-ten male between the age of 25 and 30 with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
