

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after one man was shot inside a restaurant in Roncesvalles Village on Saturday night.

It happened near Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West at around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a suspect came into a restaurant in the neighbourhood and shot someone inside. Multiple gunshots were reported by witnesses.

The victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released a suspect description but police say the gunman may have fled the scene in a grey car.