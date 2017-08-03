

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Oshawa are searching for a suspect after a 26-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds Wednesday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Glen Street, near Cordova Park, at around 10 p.m. after receiving reports about a stabbing.

Once there, police say they found a man was inside one of the units suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics transported the victim to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.