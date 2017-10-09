

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault that took place at Fairview Mall last month.

The alleged incident took place at the shopping centre located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of an assault involving a 30-year-old male victim.

The victim was approached by another man who allegedly began punching him.

Investigators said this was an “unprovoked attack.”

The suspect has been described as a 28-year-old five-foot-eleven man with a large build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a black hat with a grey and black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

An image of the suspect has been released by police in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).