

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Residents of a downtown residential building had their mail stolen last month and police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect.

According to investigators, a man allegedly broke into the mail room at a residential building in the area of Dundas Street West and University Avenue on March 30.

Police said that mail belonging to residents of the building was taken before the man fled the scene.

The suspect has been described as a clean shaven male with brown hair that is longer on the top of his head. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket over a tan jacket with a hood, grey pants with black patches on the knees and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).