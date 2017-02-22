

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old girl managed to escape a man who grabbed her by the head and dragged her to a remote area of Flemingdon Park, Toronto police say.

The girl was walking in the area of Gateway Boulevard and Don Mills Road around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday as a man approached her. She was then sexually assaulted, police said.

The teen confronted the man and according to investigators, that’s when she was grabbed by the head and taken to a remote area. She managed to break free and run away.

Police are now looking for a suspect who they have described as man in his 20s, with tanned skin. He is about five-foot-six, is balding with short black hair, has dark brown eyes and was clean shaven at the time. He was last seen wearing a black jacket without a hood, grey pants, and black and white Nike Air sneakers.