

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a male suspect after a security guard was allegedly assaulted inside a downtown hotel on Thursday.

According to investigators, a man was causing a disturbance in the lobby of a hotel in the area of Queen Street West and University Avenue at around 4 p.m.

When a hotel security guard attempted to approach the man, it is alleged that he charged at the security guard while armed with a knife.

The security guard was able to move out of the way avoiding any injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene. He was last seen heading towards city hall.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-eight man between the ages of 45 and 55 weighing approximately 180 pounds.

At the time, he was wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).