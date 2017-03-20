

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a customer and an employee of a Richmond Hill store.

The allegations stem from an incident which took place Saturday, near Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road, when a 31-year-old woman was shopping at a clothing store.

The woman told police she was browsing the shop when a man walked behind her and purposely brushed up against her backside.

The woman said she initially ignored the incident and continued shopping but shortly after, the same man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

York Regional Police say the woman turned around and yelled at the suspect, who quickly left the store.

Once police were notified of the incident, they allegedly discovered that a 18-year-old female employee was also sexually assaulted in a similar way by a man matching the same description.

Police have since released security camera footage taken inside the store in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The suspect is described as an Asian man who is between 25 to 35 years old with a medium build and short, black, spiked hair.

He was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood, dark jeans and dark coloured shoes.

Police say he may also have a distinguishing acne-marked complexion.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.