Suspect in sex assault at North York gym surrenders to police
Police have released an image taken from security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the city's Jane and Finch area. (Toronto police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 11:15AM EDT
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Planet Fitness gym location has surrendered to police.
Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking through the front lobby of the gym, located on 1 York Gate Boulevard, on March 13 when a man stepped in front of her and blocked her path.
The woman told police that she was grabbed, held her in a “bear hug” and sexually assaulted.
Once the woman broke free from the man, she ran away.
The suspect then fled the building.
In a news release, police say a suspect in the case surrendered to officers on Sunday.
A suspect identified as 37-year-old Andrew Gordon has been charged with one count of sexual assault.
He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
