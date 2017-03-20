

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Planet Fitness gym location has surrendered to police.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking through the front lobby of the gym, located on 1 York Gate Boulevard, on March 13 when a man stepped in front of her and blocked her path.

The woman told police that she was grabbed, held her in a “bear hug” and sexually assaulted.

Once the woman broke free from the man, she ran away.

The suspect then fled the building.

In a news release, police say a suspect in the case surrendered to officers on Sunday.

A suspect identified as 37-year-old Andrew Gordon has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.