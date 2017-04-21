Suspect in Leslieville homicide surrenders to police
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 9:16AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 9:45AM EDT
A 25-year-old Toronto man has surrendered to police in relation to a murder in Leslieville that occurred earlier this week.
Investigators say they were called to Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at 1:50 a.m. on Monday for a medical assistance call.
They arrived to find a man with “apparent injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 56-year-old Martin R.W. Hauck.
A warrant was issued on Wednesday for the arrest of a suspect identified as Glenn Gaetan.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., Gaetan surrendered to police.
He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.
He is expected to appear in court at College Park on Friday morning.
