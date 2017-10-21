

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A male sustained non-life threatening injuries after a slashing outside a west-end fast food restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police say that the incident happened in front of a Subway on Eglinton Avenue east of Dufferin Street at around 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim was inside the restaurant and was attacked by a suspect upon exiting.

A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police have not said what the relationship between the victim and suspect is.