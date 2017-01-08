

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the leg in a residential area of Mississauga on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Hassall Road and Daralea Heights, near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Cawthra Road before 9 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a disturbance.

They arrived at the scene to find a man suffering a stab wound to the leg.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.