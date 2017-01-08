Featured
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in leg in Mississauga
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 12:02PM EST
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the leg in a residential area of Mississauga on Saturday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Hassall Road and Daralea Heights, near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Cawthra Road before 9 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a disturbance.
They arrived at the scene to find a man suffering a stab wound to the leg.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
