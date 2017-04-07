Suspect images released in King Street altercation that led to gunfire
Two suspects who allegedly fired a gun into the air during an altercation on King Street West two weeks ago are shown in these surveillance camera images. The suspect who produced the gun is shown on the left. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 7:04AM EDT
Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects who allegedly fired a gun into the air during an altercation on King Street West two weeks ago.
Police say that two 26-year-old men got into a minor physical altercation with the suspects near King Street West and Brant Street at around 2:20 a.m. on March 19.
During the course of that altercation, police allege that one of the suspects produced a canister of pepper spray and sprayed it at of the men while the other suspect produced a handgun and fired it into the air.
The suspects then fled the area.
The suspect with the firearm is described as 25 to 30 years old and five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a black coat.
The suspect with the pepper spray is described as 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-six to five-foot-seven and slightly overweight. He was last seen wearing a grey or black jacket.