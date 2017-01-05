

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security camera images in an effort to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with a brick on a TTC bus in November.

Investigators responded to a call regarding an assault involving a weapon in the Dufferin and Hallam streets area on Nov. 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

They were told a man on board was assaulted by another man who boarded the bus armed with a brick.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).