Suspect images released after man assaulted with brick on TTC bus
Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting another man with a brick on a TTC bus. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:51PM EST
Police have released security camera images in an effort to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with a brick on a TTC bus in November.
Investigators responded to a call regarding an assault involving a weapon in the Dufferin and Hallam streets area on Nov. 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m.
They were told a man on board was assaulted by another man who boarded the bus armed with a brick.
Anyone who has information about the suspect or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
