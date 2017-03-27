

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man after a 16-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted on a TTC bus back in February.

The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 25, on a bus travelling west on Wilson Avenue near Dufferin Street.

The girl told police that she was sitting in the back corner of the bus when a man boarded, sat directly beside her and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the girl thenstood up and looked at the man, who quickly got up and got off the bus on Dufferin Street.

The suspect is described as being between 50 and 60 years old, approximately 160 to 170 pounds with short grey hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue pants and a light-blue jacket.

On Monday, investigators released images taken from security camera footage of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.