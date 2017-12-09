

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a police cruiser in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Police say that officers were investigating a criminal incident involving an “uncooperative and agitated male” near King and Mary streets at around 4 a.m.

It is alleged that the male got into a marked police cruiser following an interaction with the officers and then fled the area in the vehicle.

Police say that the cruiser was subsequently recovered in Oshwekan and the suspect was placed under arrest.

Police say that officers did not initially pursue the suspect and were able to locate the cruiser through the use of GPS technology.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today on charges of theft over $5,000, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.