

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Mississauga man accused of stealing a woman’s purse in a grocery store parking lot has been charged, police say.

The incident happened on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of a grocery store, near Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road, shortly before 11 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, a man approached the woman and grabbed her purse with such force that she fell to the ground.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle heading in an unknown direction on Lakeshore Road.

A suspect identified as 37-year-old Celso Paiva was charged Thursday with one count of robbery, one count of dangerous driving and two counts of theft over $5,000.

He is expected to appear in a Brampton court today.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call investigations at 905-452-21-21, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).