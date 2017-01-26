Featured
Suspect charged after woman's purse stolen in Mississauga grocery store parking lot
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 9:27AM EST
A Mississauga man accused of stealing a woman’s purse in a grocery store parking lot has been charged, police say.
The incident happened on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of a grocery store, near Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road, shortly before 11 a.m.
According to Peel Regional Police, a man approached the woman and grabbed her purse with such force that she fell to the ground.
The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.
Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle heading in an unknown direction on Lakeshore Road.
A suspect identified as 37-year-old Celso Paiva was charged Thursday with one count of robbery, one count of dangerous driving and two counts of theft over $5,000.
He is expected to appear in a Brampton court today.
Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call investigations at 905-452-21-21, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
