

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly assaulted a woman who asked him for directions at Wilson Station back in June.

Police say that the 51-year-old woman was at the subway station on the afternoon of June 1 when she approached a man and asked him for directions.

It is alleged that the man then assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene.

He is described as 35 to 40 years old and clean-shaven with brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black T-shirt and grey Nike running shoes with red laces.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to come forward.