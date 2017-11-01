

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a Catholic elementary school in Milton was broken into.

Halton police were called to St. Peter Catholic Elementary School at 137 Dixon Dr. Nov. 1 just before 1 p.m. after an alarm in the building went off.

When police arrived on the scene, they quickly set up a perimeter around the school.

Police said they saw a man come out of the building, but allege he went back inside after spotting the officers.

The man then reportedly attempted to leave the school on the opposite side. Police were able to arrest a suspect at the scene.

A number of stolen items from the school were recovered.

A suspect identified as Clarence Manuel Loor from Milton was charged with breaking and entering and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Loor was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Nov. 1 2017, in Milton Court.