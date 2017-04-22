

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A suspect is in police custody after the alleged robbery of an acquaintance early Saturday morning.

Police say that the suspect got into a vehicle with a male driver and a female passenger at an unspecified location in Toronto.

Once inside, police allege the suspect sat in the front passenger seat and directed the male to drive to a financial institution to withdraw funds and then asked him to go to a convenience store to purchase cigarettes.

Police say the vehicle then continued on to Pearson International Airport, where the female passenger in the is employed.

Once the group arrived at the airport, police say the suspect went inside with the female, forcibly holding her arm as they made their way through the building.

While this was happening, police say the male driver notified airport security.

The suspect was then subsequently arrested after the female bumped into an office and made a gun motion with her hands to indicate something was wrong, police say.

Police say the male victim knows the suspect because they live in the same apartment building but does not have any sort of relationship with him otherwise.

The suspect was not armed.

He is expected to face robbery-related charges.

Police say they are still conducting interviews and have not yet determined a motive in the case.