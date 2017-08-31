

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A suspect has been arrested after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood in June.

The incident occurred on June 13 around 2 a.m., police said, when a woman was working in a building in the Front and Jarvis streets area.

A man tried to enter the building, but the 22-year-old woman told him it was closed to the public, according to investigators. The man then attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her, police said. She fought him off and he fled.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect in connection with incident.

The suspect was identified by police as 40-year-old Colborne resident Clarence Charles Jones.

He is facing a sexual assault charge and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.