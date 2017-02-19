Featured
Suspect arrested after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Newtonbrook
Gursharan Singh, 23, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 8:42AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 11:38AM EST
Police say an arrest has been made after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood last week.
Investigators say it happened near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 12: 45 p.m. on Feb. 16.
According to police, a man approached a woman walking along a pathway near a shopping plaza in the area and sexually assaulted her.
The female screamed for help and police say the man fled.
Police were notified about the incident and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case the next day.
Gursharan Singh, a 23-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
