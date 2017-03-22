Featured
Suspect arrested after two separate stabbings in Hamilton
Hamilton police file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:40AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:41AM EDT
A 22-year-old man has been charged following two separate stabbings in Hamilton overnight, police say.
According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a home in the area of Mohawk Road and Garth Street and when officers arrived, they discovered a 58-year-old woman had been stabbed.
She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, police say a 57-year-old man was stabbed on the street in the same area. He was also rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say a 22-year-old man was later arrested and is facing one count of aggravated assault, robbery and potentially a second count of aggravated assault.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.