

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have released a photo of a suspect accused of fleeing from officers in Leaside last week.

The officers were attempting to stop a vehicle travelling in the Eglinton and Bayview avenues area at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when it sped away and slammed into a nearby light standard.

Police say the driver then took off on foot.

A 60-year-old passenger was hospitalized for a serious back injury while another passenger was taken into custody.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit later invoked their mandate and is looking into the events that led up to the crash.

The escapee, which police believed to be armed, sent officers on an extensive search across the neighbourhood for several hours.

One resident told CTV News Toronto that she saw a man jump over her backyard gate and stop to “take a breath” in her yard before fleeing.

Nearby elementary schools were placed under lockdown or hold and secure, as well.

Police identified the suspect on Wednesday as Toronto resident, 22-year-old Kyle Rouse.

Rouse is wanted on a list of charges including possession of a firearm obtained by crime, using a firearm carelessly, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Investigators describe the suspect as about six-foot and 150 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants.

Rouse is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police urge anyone who spots him to call 9-1-1 immediately.