

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A suspect accused of breaking into a downtown Toronto office building and vandalizing it with paint has turned himself into police.

According to Toronto police, a man walked into an officer tower near King and York streets late Dec. 12 where he broke into an office on the second floor.

Police allege the man broke several windows and bottles before locating a can of paint and pouring it throughout the office.

They said numerous pieces of furniture and other property was damaged as a result.

Last week, police released a series of security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident. The images show a man dressed in a suit jacket, covered in dark paint.

Police said a suspect identified as 21-year-old Rory McCarthy, of Kanata, Ont., turned himself into police on Dec. 22.

McCarthy has since been charged with one count of break-and-enter and one count of mischief over $5000.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in court at Old City Hall on Jan. 25, 2017.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).