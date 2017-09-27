

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly took photos of a woman while she was in an Etobicoke public washroom.

The 25-year-old woman told police that she was in a washroom in the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area on Saturday morning when she noticed the occupant of a stall next to her pull a cellphone out of a brown plaid backpack sitting on the floor.

She alleges the suspect then slid the phone across the floor and into her stall where he proceeded to take several photos of her.

The woman told police she then left the washroom and found a security guard, who proceeded to confront the man in the washroom.

But when the suspect realized police had been called, he fled the area.

The suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years old with a thin build, black hair tied in braids and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved T-shirt, dark baggy pants, a black baseball cap and was carrying a brown plaid backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the photos are being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.