

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A suspect accused of committing an indecent act at a Toronto subway station in March is being sought by police.

A security camera image was released by police on Wednesday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

A man was seen on the northbound platform at St. Clair West Station on March 8 just before 1 p.m., allegedly committing an indecent act.

He is described by police as being between 25 and 35 years-old with short dark hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300.