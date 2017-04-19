Suspect accused of committing indecent act at St. Clair West Station
Police released a security camera image of a suspect involved in an indecent act investigation.
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:26PM EDT
A suspect accused of committing an indecent act at a Toronto subway station in March is being sought by police.
A security camera image was released by police on Wednesday in hopes of identifying the suspect.
A man was seen on the northbound platform at St. Clair West Station on March 8 just before 1 p.m., allegedly committing an indecent act.
He is described by police as being between 25 and 35 years-old with short dark hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- LGBTQ Toronto officers ask city to cut Pride funding due to police ban
- 'Make beer great again': Toronto brewery aims at Trump administration with 'Fake News' beer
- Three people injured in Lawrence Heights shooting
- Suspect accused of committing indecent act at St. Clair West Station
- Vaughan teen sexually assaulted by man she met online, police say