

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released footage of an arson suspect carrying fuel cans toward a home in Woodbridge last month.

York Regional Police say that just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 11, they were called to a home on Valeria Boulevard, near Weston and Langstaff roads, for a report of a fire.

They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home that were quickly extinguished.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the blaze, police said.

On Friday, they released a clip of surveillance footage of the suspect, and a vehicle he was seen accessing, believed to be a Mazda 3 sedan.

The suspect is described as an Asian male with a thin build, short black hair and black facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).