Surveillance camera footage captured a man attempting to steal a police officer’s gun inside Humber River Hospital last weekend.

The incident happened in a corridor in the emergency ward just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The video shows a man sneaking up behind the officer and attempting to grab the gun from his holster. The officer whose gun was trying to be taken and a second officer present at the time then proceeded to take down the man.

Toronto police Insp. Colin Greenaway told CTV News Toronto that the officers involved in the incident did not use excessive force even though their lives were in danger.

“You can see the officers have no idea that the accused is going to come up and try to take the firearm off him,” Greenaway said, describing of the video.

The man involved in the altercation had checked himself in for a medical condition prior to the attack. The police officers were there for an unrelated matter.

A suspect, identified as 30-year-old Trevor Boucher, is now facing several charges, including attempting to disarm a police officer and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Boucher currently remains in hospital for examination under the Mental Health Act.

Greenaway said Boucher has had previous interactions with Toronto police.

“Ontario Review Board, which covers the Mental Health Act of Ontario, had put conditions on Boucher previously and one of those conditions was to keep the peace and be of good behaviour,” Greenaway said. “This was obviously breached with this day in question.”

Neither officer was injured during the incident.