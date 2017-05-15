

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Torontonians patiently waiting for warmth and sunshine will finally be rewarded this week.

After a stint of unusually cool springtime temperatures, Toronto and parts of the GTA will see sunny skies and high of 19 C to start off the work week.

Environment Canada expects the temperatures to climb throughout the week with a high of 29 C on Wednesday and 27 C Thursday.

The temperatures will remain in the early 20s through the weekend with a high of 23 C Friday and around 20 C both Saturday and Sunday.

The sunny streak will dampen periodically with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.