Sunny, warm week ahead for Toronto
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 8:56AM EDT
Torontonians patiently waiting for warmth and sunshine will finally be rewarded this week.
After a stint of unusually cool springtime temperatures, Toronto and parts of the GTA will see sunny skies and high of 19 C to start off the work week.
Environment Canada expects the temperatures to climb throughout the week with a high of 29 C on Wednesday and 27 C Thursday.
The temperatures will remain in the early 20s through the weekend with a high of 23 C Friday and around 20 C both Saturday and Sunday.
The sunny streak will dampen periodically with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
