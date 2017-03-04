

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Subway service will be suspended along Line 4 this weakened due to maintenance.

The line will be closed from Sheppard-Yonge Station to Don Mills Station until 6 a.m. on Monday to allow crews to complete the work.

During the closure, shuttle buses will be stopping at all stations along Line 4.

All stations will also be open to sell fares.

“While the TTC does much of its subway maintenance work at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend closures to complete important state-of-good-repair work, like replacing track and maintaining switches,” the TTC said in a press release. “One weekend of work during a closure is equivalent to about five weeks of nightly work.”

The next maintenance-related subway closure is planned for the weekend of March 18-19 between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2.