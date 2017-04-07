

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Subway service on Line 1 was briefly suspended during Friday rush hour after an unknown person set off a stink bomb on a train.

Police said the station smelled of "rotten eggs."

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Don Beams told CP24 that the whole incident was a prank.

"It was a device, which may normally be known as a stink bomb," Beams said. "Somebody threw it on the train at St. George Station and it activated, so the riders were in the train with the stink bomb until they got to the Museum stop here where one of the passengers kicked it off onto track level."

Paramedics told CP24 that they treated one person on the scene for minor injuries. It's unclear whether the injuries are directly related to the stink bomb.

Police evacuated Museum Station as a precaution while crews worked to determine the cause of the smell.

The TTC suspended service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George and Union stations for just under an hour. It resumed at around 5:30 p.m.

Mischief-making caused service on Line 1 to hold as police and fire investigated what turned out to be a 'stink bomb' in the end. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 7, 2017