

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





There’s a subway closure planned for the weekend.

The TTC will shut down subway service Saturday and Sunday on Line 1, between Downsview Station and St. George Station.

The shutdown is due to ongoing upgrades to the TTC’s signaling system.

The Leaf game Saturday night and the Raptors game Sunday night will force commuters to find other ways of getting into the downtown core.

Although shuttle buses will be deployed, the TTC has taken steps to minimize impact on traffic, particularly because of ongoing construction projects currently underway in some parts of the city.

Shuttle buses will only run between Downsview and Lawrence West Stations.

Commuters travelling beyond Lawrence are being asked to use existing bus routes to continue south or the east-west bus and streetcar routes to travel to the Yonge subway line. The TTC said it will be adding service to these routes to accommodate extra riders.

Furthermore, parking will also be restricted over the weekend to help keep traffic moving. Parking restrictions will be in place on Lawrence Avenue between Allen Road and Yonge Street and on Bathurst Street between Bloor and Barton Avenue.

“Parking restrictions will help significantly speed transit and vehicular traffic during the weekend subway closure,” the TTC says on its website.

Those looking to head north from the downtown core are asked to use the Yonge line.

Regular subway service is expected to resume at the start of service Monday morning.