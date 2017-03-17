

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A short stretch of subway connecting Line 2 and the Scarborough RT will be closed this weekend for track repairs, the TTC says.

There will be no subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on Saturday and Sunday, but shuttle buses will be operating.

Passengers needing an elevator are asked to get off at Victoria Park Station and request a Wheel-Trans bus to take them to Kennedy.

The next scheduled subway closure will take place on Line 1 between King and St. Andrew stations on April 1 and 2.