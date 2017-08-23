

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Striking airport workers at Pearson International Airport have voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest offer from their employer, Swissport.

The union said late Wednesday that 98 per cent of those who cast ballots rejected the latest contract offer.

About 700 cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, and other ground crew workers have been off the job since late July in a dispute revolving around pay and benefits, as well as what the union sees as a lack of respect by managers.

The terms of the latest offer were not disclosed.

Swissport services about 30 airlines at Pearson and temporary workers have been brought in while the work stoppage continues. Air Canada and WestJet are not serviced by the company.