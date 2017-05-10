

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Hundreds of unionized Toronto Zoo employees could be off the job as early as Thursday if a tentative deal is not reached by midnight tonight.

Contract talks are continuing today between The Toronto Zoo and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1600, which represents more than 400 zoo employees, including zookeepers, horticulturists, trades people, and maintenance workers.

Kevin Wilson, a spokesperson for CUPE, told CP24 Wednesday morning that the two sides are making “slow progress.”

In a news release issued last week, the union said its members went to city hall during a zoo board meeting on Thursday to call on management to “get serious” about negotiations.

“What’s come across the table thus far from zoo management wouldn’t just be bad for our members,” Christine McKenzie, president of CUPE 1600, said in the written statement.

“If we were to accept what the employer has put forward, it would also harm our community, which depends on stable, secure employment that supports families, and it would be bad for the animals we care for."

She went on to say that the zoo’s proposals on “dramatically-weakened job security protection” and contracting out work “cannot and will not be accepted” by the membership.

“If accepted, they would set the stage to roll back so much of the work we have done to make our Toronto Zoo a world leader in education, conservation and research,” the statement read.

The union said McKenzie has asked the board to give their negotiating team more flexibility to come to a collective agreement that is “fair” to members and that also protects and enhances the work staff is doing at the zoo.

It is not clear if the zoo will stay open in the event of a strike or lockout.