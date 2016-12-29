Featured
Stretch of Yonge Street where sinkhole opened up partially reopens to traffic
Crews work to repair a sinkhole in Rosedale.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 11:53AM EST
A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood has partially reopened, two days after a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of the roadway.
Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down since Tuesday morning due to a ruptured sewer line that caused the sinkhole to open up.
According to the city, contractors worked through the night on Wednesday and as a result one lane in each direction was reopened at 11:50 a.m.
The city says that work to repair the sewer line is continuing but will be restricted to the two centre lanes, which will remain closed.
The city previously said that a plan for the necessary work to fully reopen the roadway will be completed by Friday.
Crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week on that work.
