

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood has partially reopened, two days after a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of the roadway.

Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down since Tuesday morning due to a ruptured sewer line that caused the sinkhole to open up.

According to the city, contractors worked through the night on Wednesday and as a result one lane in each direction was reopened at 11:50 a.m.

The city says that work to repair the sewer line is continuing but will be restricted to the two centre lanes, which will remain closed.

The city previously said that a plan for the necessary work to fully reopen the roadway will be completed by Friday.

Crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week on that work.