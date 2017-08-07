

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were stabbed during a fight outside a Burlington nightclub Sunday night.

Police in Halton region say officers were called to the Solid Gold nightclub on Plains Road East near Cooke Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. after a fight broke out between two groups of people.

During the struggle, investigators believe one suspect brandished a small pocket knife and stabbed two people.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police say investigators have identified the people involved in the fight but there was no immediate word on whether they have laid charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to contact them or Crime Stoppers.