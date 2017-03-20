Featured
Stabbing in St. James Town sends 1 man to hospital
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 5:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 5:10AM EDT
One man was hospitalized following a stabbing in St. James Town late Sunday night.
It happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. near Sherbourne and Earl streets, near Wellesley Street.
Paramedics say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
