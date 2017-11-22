

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood.

The incident unfolded at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Mammoth Hall Trail and Snowball Crescent, which is near Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Toronto Paramedics say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital via emergency run. They say his injuries could be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.