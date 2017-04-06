

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people were rushed to hospital this morning following a stabbing in Scarborough.

It happened near Eglinton and Midland avenues shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one male victim was transported to a trauma centre and the other male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both males suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.