Stabbing in Oakwood Village sends male to trauma centre in critical condition
Toronto police are responding to a stabbing in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 4:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 4:59PM EDT
A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police responded to reports of a male laying on the ground with a stab wound at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Earnscliffe Road.
According to Toronto Paramedics, the male victim is in critical condition.
The age of the victim is not yet known.
Officers say they are investigating the incident but have not provided any information of any possible suspects involved.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two dead, 2 others critically hurt in crash involving tractor trailers on Hwy. 48
- Waterloo police to investigate alleged beating of teen by Toronto cop
- Witness heard multiple shots in police-involved shooting in Mississauga
- Amusement park ride involved in fatal accident in Ohio will not come to CNE
- Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Major Mackenzie in Vaughan