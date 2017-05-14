Stabbing in city's east end sends 1 to hospital
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 6:57AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 7:54AM EDT
A man is in hospital this morning after a stabbing in the city’s east end.
It happened near Queen Street East and Waverly Road, near Woodbine Avenue, at around 1 a.m.
According to police, a male suspect engaged an 18-year-old man in conversation in the area and at some point during the interaction, the 18-year-old was stabbed.
He was rushed to hospital in stable condition. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect has been described as an Asian male who is believed to be five-foot-seven and has a medium build. He was last seen westbound on Queen Street East.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
