

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A hospital in the city’s west end is apologizing to a patient after she complained about the state of an exam room that she likened to something out of a horror movie.

Genevieve LeBlanc attended St. Joseph’s Health Centre after getting a piece of food lodged in her windpipe.

LeBlanc told NewsTalk 1010 that upon arrival at the hospital she was ushered into an exam room. She said that exam room was littered with garbage and appeared to be doubling as a storage room of some sort.

“There was dirt on the floor. All the table surfaces had these dark brown stains on them. There was medical equipment kind of strewn around, not on sterilized plates,” she said in an interview with the radio station on Tuesday night. “There was an empty cup on the desk, there was dust everywhere and it just didn't look like something from real life."

Following her experience, LeBlanc emailed the hospital to express her concerns about the state of the exam room.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday morning, the hospital said that it has since reached out to Leblanc to “seek her feedback and input” and explain how it will “improve the cleanliness of the department she visited.”

“We are in the process of investigating Ms. Leblanc’s concern to assess how we might improve our processes to ensure our patients continue to receive great care in a clean, safe and orderly environment. St. Joseph’s Health Centre follows national health care standards related to infection prevention and control and environmental service cleaning,” the statement reads. “The photos and videos provided by Ms. LeBlanc do not appear to meet our standards and we are taking needed action to rectify this.”

St. Joseph’s Health Centre says it has committed to follow up with LeBlanc on the results of their review.