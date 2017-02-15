

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





TTC service will be returning to normal in Toronto’s Deer Park neighbourhood this morning following a massive, six-alarm fire at a racquet club on Tuesday.

This morning, fire crews remained at the scene of the blaze, which broke out at an historic building near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue shortly at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire prompted road closures, TTC diversions, and displaced several people in the area who were evacuated from nearby condo and office buildings.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said St. Clair Station, which was closed Tuesday due to the fire, will reopen this morning.

“The station will be fully open for pedestrian access and for the two buses that go in there,” he said, adding that full train service will also resume.

“We’ve also reopened the St. Clair right-of-way for our 512 streetcar so really good news this morning and some heroic work done last night.”

The eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are closed from Avenue Road to Yonge Street but the westbound lanes have reopened.

The southbound lanes of Yonge Street remain closed from St. Clair Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue but the northbound lanes have reopened.