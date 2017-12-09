

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





An 18-year-old man from Mississauga is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown overnight.

Police say that a Toyota sports coupe was travelling eastbound on Maple Avenue at around 1 a.m. when it veered off the roadway near Main Street South, hit a retaining wall and then took out two light standards before eventually coming to a stop against a tree.

The driver of the vehicle and the front seat passenger both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were treated by paramedics on scene. The rear passenger, however, sustained very serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival in hospital.

A full reconstruction of the accident has been ordered.

“It is still early, so we haven’t ruled anything out,” Det. Const. Chris Heffernan told CP24 at the scene. “There is no indication that alcohol or drugs are involved but we are definitely looking at speed as a possible contributing factor to the collision.”

Heffernan said that all three occupants of the vehicle were from Mississauga.

He said that all he has been told so far is that the group was “out for a drive in Halton Hills” immediately prior to the accident.