

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of the arrival of a low pressure system that could bring a heavy bout of rain with it.

Environment Canada issued the statement on Saturday morning, warning of the possibility for 25 to 40 millimetres of rain between Saturday night and Sunday night.

The special weather statement covers Toronto as well as Halton Region, Peel Region, York Region and Durham Region and is in effect until further notice.

“Appreciable amounts of rain are likely in many areas especially Sunday and Sunday night,” the statement says.

The forecast for today calls for cloudy skies with a high of 7 C. The rain isn’t expected to start until later tonight with Environment Canada forecast between 5 and 10 millimetres before morning.