Some university and college campuses in Hamilton, Halton and the Niagara Region are closed today due to a winter storm that rolled into the area overnight.
Sheridan College, Brock University, Mohawk College and McMaster University are all closed in anticipation of heavy snowfall Tuesday.
Hamilton, Niagara, Burlington and Oakville remain under a winter storm warning and Environment Canada says the weather system is expected to bring a total of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the region by Tuesday night.
Toronto is expected to see significantly less snow, with five to 10 centimetres in the forecast today.
Heavy snowfall at some U.S. destinations is causing some problems for travellers at Pearson International Airport this morning.
Approximately 25 per cent of flights have been cancelled at the Toronto area airport today, Shabeen Hanifa, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told CP24 Tuesday.
Hanifa called the number of cancellations “significant.”
“The best thing to do before you head out to the airport, check your flight information. Just make sure that you have the correct time and just take your time on the roads too,” Hanifa said.
“We’ve got carefully designed winter operations that helps minimize the impact of that winter weather. Our focus is just moving people safely and efficiently.”
Environment Canada is warning drivers to allow extra time to get to your destination this morning due to potentially hazardous driving conditions.
“Strong and gusty northeast to north winds will whip up the freshly fallen powdery snow resulting in occasional blowing snow in exposed areas,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.
“Untreated roads may be snow covered and slippery.”
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there hasn't been an increase in the number of collisions in the GTA yet.
"So far, it looks like mostly just a dusting of snow," Schmidt said.
"We will see how the morning rush hour continues."
Trevor Tenn, the manager of road operations for the City of Toronto, said salt trucks have been out on the streets since Monday.
"Right now the forecast predicts that most of the snow will come after rush hour, which is good for us," he said.
"We’ve got patrollers. We are monitoring the conditions every minute."
The snow is expected to taper off on Wednesday morning as the weather system shifts away from the region.
